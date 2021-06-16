During a power outage, a veteran’s oxygen tank fails, according to his family.

According to his family, a 93-year-old Korean War veteran from Pennsylvania died after his oxygen equipment failed during a power outage.

Tom Raith, who had been living at his Pittsburgh home for more than 60 years, died during a 21-hour power outage that followed severe storms in the state on Sunday, his family told local TV station WTAE.

WTAE reported that the veteran’s primary oxygen system and portable oxygen unit had failed, and that his landline and cellphone had been disconnected due to the power outage.

Janet Zreliak, Raith’s daughter, told the TV station that when her father didn’t answer his phone on Monday, she became anxious.

Zreliak said she spoke to her father every day and had paid him a visit the day before, staying with him until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

She then contacted one of her father’s neighbors, who stated that the electricity had been out for 21 hours on her father’s street.

“When he told me how long it [the power]was out, I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ so I flew down here,” Zreliak added.

Zreliak discovered her father dead at his house, according to WTAE.

“I take a step into the living room. My father is slouched over, as if on his pillow. His oxygen was dripping from his nose. And all I did was yell. “I grabbed him, and it was freezing,” she explained.

Duquesne Light was Raith’s energy provider, and Zreliak told WTAE she sought an explanation from the firm “as to why something like this needs to happen.”

She added: “This was uncalled for. Why would power be off for that many hours? Because my dad, there was nothing wrong with him that he would notâ€”there was no reason for him to die.”

A spokesperson for Duquesne Light told WTAE: “While we have not been contacted by the Raith family, our hearts go out to them during this difficult time. Sunday’s storm was the most severe storm we’ve experienced this year.

“It left widespread damage across our service territory, and the additional storm on Monday evening impacted our restoration efforts.

“More than 250 lineworkers and field crews have been working around the clock to restore power to 20,000 people and their work will continue through this evening to restore power to the remaining 2,000 customers.”

The. This is a brief summary.