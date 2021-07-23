During a panel meeting on January 6, Nancy Pelosi reportedly recognized Liz Cheney’s “courage.”

A person familiar with the meeting told the Associated Press that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised a glass to Rep. Liz Cheney during the first session of the Jan. 6 insurrection committee in recognition of Cheney’s “courage.”

The meeting took place in Pelosi’s office, with Cheney being the only Republican there. Pelosi spoke to the committee’s “solemn obligation” and offered Cheney a glass of water.

“Let us salute Liz for her bravery,” Pelosi is supposed to have remarked.

Fellow Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have criticized and criticized Cheney, the daughter of a previous vice president.

McCarthy has accused Cheney of being closer to Pelosi than her own party since he backed the rejection of two prospective Republican nominees for the committee. McCarthy revoked all Republican participation on the committee, with the exception of Cheney.

Politics frequently produces unusual alliances, odd-couple partnerships between would-be adversaries who put aside their differences to work together on a common goal.

The budding relationship between Pelosi and Cheney, on the other hand, is extraordinary, if not startling, as the lifelong political foes team up to investigate what transpired the day former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this – two of the most powerful women on Capitol Hill, from opposing political parties, connecting over a shared view that the truth about the insurgency should be revealed and those guilty held accountable. They feel that nothing less than the democratic functioning of America is at stake.

“Nothing brings politicians together like a common enemy,” said John Pitney, a longtime Republican aide and Claremont McKenna College professor of politics.

The committee’s first hearing will take place next week, and the Pelosi-Cheney alliance has never been more important. The panel will hear from police officers who fought Trump supporters at the Capitol that day. The officers have described the hours-long siege as a violent mob attempting to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election, rather than a peaceful demonstration as some Republicans say.

