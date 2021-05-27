During a panel discussion on racism, a university professor claims that white evangelicals “may end up killing us all.”

During a recent webinar at the University of Virginia, a university professor claimed that white evangelical Christians “may end up murdering us all,” accusing the religious group of supporting racism, misogyny, and homophobia.

Anthea Butler, an associate professor of religious and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania, made the remarks during a University of Virginia-hosted webinar on White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America on April 6.

Butler’s new book, which has the same title as the webinar, looks at the connection of white evangelical beliefs and politics, as well as why many in the Christian community support former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Butler stated during the virtual panel discussion, “As much as I hate to say it, if evangelicals don’t reform, they offer an existential threat to us all,” according to a video footage uploaded online.

“They’ve created a political schism in the country. They refuse to believe in global warming. They are adamant about not getting immunizations… They are a big part of why we can’t move forward because they claim to have religious beliefs, but what they’re doing is religious recalcitrance. It isn’t a matter of belief; it isn’t what they believe theologically. It’s about their positionality, which they’ve chosen, that’s pushing us all over the edge,” she explained.

“And because they are selfish and careless, their racism, sexism, homophobia, lack of believe in science, lack of believe in common reason, and lack of common sense may end up killing us all,” the professor added.

Certain people were concerned about Butler’s words, as well as some other comments made during the webinar, according to The College Fix on Thursday. It’s been dubbed “school-sponsored hate speech” by some. Despite the fact that officials looked into the comments and concerns, they came to the conclusion that no further action was required.

“While the panel presented concepts that might potentially be called controversial, it was a fully appropriate academic activity and did not break any university policy,” Brian Coy, a representative for the academic institution, told The. This is a condensed version of the information.