During a music festival set, the frontwoman of a metal band urinated on a fan.

During their Welcome to Rockville show in Daytona, Florida, Sophia Urista, the frontwoman for Brass Against, urinated on a fan.

Urista apparently told the crowd she needed to urinate as the band was performing a rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s Wake Up.

According to The Independent, she stated, “Get my dude with the can on his head ready, because we’re bringing him onstage and I’ma p**s in this motherf**ker’s mouth.”

She said, “I have to pee.” “I also can’t get to the bathroom. So we might as well turn it into a show.” On November 12, a video of the incident was uploaded to YouTube and has since received over 1 million views.