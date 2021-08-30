During a live report, a man confronts the news crew about their coverage of Tropical Storm Ida.

During a story on Tropical Storm Ida in Mississippi, a guy approached an NBC News crew.

When the incident occurred, correspondent Shaquille Brewster was broadcasting live from Gulfport, Mississippi.

As a white pickup truck arrived behind him, Brewster replied, “The rain has stopped, but the wind is still blowing.” After then, a man exited the truck and began walking toward the news crew.

When the man approached, Brewster looked away and attempted to resume the live story, briefly describing the area’s curfew, which is still in effect until officials can assess the damage. However, the man in the background continued to yell.

Before the feed was terminated, Brewster told host Craig Melvin, “I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now.” Melvin stated that the network will check in with Brewster to ensure that everything was in order.

“There’s a lot of craziness out there,” Melvin admitted.

After a “wacky man” disrupted Brewster’s story, Melvin issued an update seconds later in the program, claiming that Brewster was fine.

“Appreciate the concern guys,” Brewster added on Twitter. I’m fine, and so is the rest of the team!”

NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster had a rough time during a live Hurricane Ida coverage from Gulfport, Mississippi.

When a man gets out of a pickup truck and attacks Brewster’s group furiously, a terrified Craig Melvin expresses his deep concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj

30 August 2021 â€“ Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona)

Before publishing, this website reached out to NBC for comment on the altercation, but received no response.

Ida, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds and heavy rainfall, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, causing extensive damage and flooding.

As it traveled across Mississippi on Monday, Ida weakened and became a tropical storm. Downed trees and power lines have been recorded across the state, with more than 100,000 people without power as of Monday afternoon, according to the web tracker PowerOutage.Us.

On Monday morning, flash flood warnings were in force in sections of Mississippi.

“With an additional 4-8” of rain expected in far southeastern Louisiana and much of Mississippi, some flash flooding may occur. This is a condensed version of the information.