During a house fire in Arizona, a man opened fire on police, firefighters, and medics, killing two people.

Two individuals were killed and a number of others were injured in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday. The incident happened in three different locations, and the prime suspect is a 35-year-old guy.

On Sunday afternoon, the Tucson Fire Department responded to a home fire in a nearby neighborhood, while paramedics responded to a medical emergency at Quincie Douglas Park. After that, the 35-year-old gunman exited his SUV, waved the EMS truck down, and opened fire on both the driver and passenger. After being shot in the head, the driver, a 20-year-old man, is in “very” severe condition. After being shot in the chest and arm, the passenger, a 21-year-old lady, is in stable condition.

According to an AMR spokeswoman, “we can confirm that two American Medical Response (AMR) caregivers were shot while posting for an emergency call in Tucson, Arizona, yesterday.”

“We are not publishing their names at this time. We are praying for all those who have been affected by this tragic event. According to an AMR representative, “we continue to engage with local law enforcement to investigate the specifics surrounding the issue.”

The gunman then drove to the home fire and began shooting at neighbors and Tuscon firefighters who were attempting to put out the fire. One neighbor was killed by a bullet to the head, while another was grazed by a bullet. According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, a firefighter was wounded in the arm but was released from the hospital and is in good condition.

When the gunman began fire, firefighters on the scene alerted the Tuscon Police Department. The attacker and officer fired gunfire once an officer arrived on the scene. The shooter was seriously hurt and is currently in critical condition. During the altercation, the officer was unharmed.

Three children were reported missing, but according to Tuscon Police Sergeant Richard Gradillas, they were found.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus released a statement in response to the discovery of a “badly burned” body in the house fire and the shooting.

Magnus stated Sunday night, “This is a really terrible, truly horrific situation with many unknowns.” “There will be an investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.