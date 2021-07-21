During a house fire, a hero cop is shown on bodycam rescuing a family.

A courageous cop rescues children from a burning home in Chautauqua County, New York, according to newly released body camera footage.

Officer Mark Conklin’s bodycam video from when he responded to a fire on William Street was provided by the Jamestown Police Department on Monday. He was responding to a call for service on Baker Street when he was informed of a possible house fire, according to officials.

When Conklin arrived on the scene, he saw a house completely engulfed in flames, with children and one adult trapped upstairs. He can be seen sprinting towards the house, grabbing one of the youngsters and telling them, “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.”

Conklin is then heard instructing the captive residents to jump out of the upstairs window while asking assistance from the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio.

“Come on, I know what you’re up to. I’ve figured it out. Jump. Conklin is heard telling those stuck inside, “I got you.”

Police Chief Tim Jackson praised the officer’s actions on Facebook, calling them one of the “most amazing acts of bravery” he has seen on the force.

“I can state that over the years, I have seen many cases of officers displaying heroism,” Jackson wrote. “After watching the footage of the incident and speaking with others who were there, I can state that Officer Conklin’s actions were one of the most amazing demonstrations of bravery, heroism, and great service I have ever seen.”

“We, the Jamestown Police Department, are honored to have officers such as Mark Conklin working in the Jamestown Police Department,” the police chief continued.

Jackson also expressed gratitude to the local fire department for their assistance in putting out the Monday fire.

There were no injuries recorded, and no further details on the cause or scope of the incident were supplied.

Conklin told The Post-Journal that his “sole purpose [was]to make sure everyone gets out” in an interview.

The 25-year-old cop stated, “I’m just pleased I was in the right place at the right moment.”

Conklin has been with the agency for four years as an officer.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Brooke Lucas, Hector Rivera, and their four children, all of them are under the age of eight. This is a condensed version of the information.