During a heat wave, Oregon roads buckle as record-breaking temperatures descend on the state.

As temperatures in the Pacific Northwest reach record highs, some Oregon residents have noticed that roadways are beginning to crumble as a result of the intense heat.

On Twitter, one user published photographs of a neighboring road, claiming that their house began to tremble as the asphalt began to crack.

“We believed it was an earthquake when the house began to shake…

But no, the road was so hot that it literally buckled!” a user said on the internet.

Oh, my goodness! pic.twitter.com/JonqMIkfnP

June 28, 2021 — Wash Co Scanner (@WashCoScanner)

Additional reports of asphalt buckling prompted unsafe driving conditions and closed some highways in neighbouring Washington, state police units reported Sunday.

“At this time, State Route 544 milepost 7 near Everson, Washington is closed. The asphalt road is crumbling and dangerous to drive on. “WSDOT has been notified, and detours are in the works,” State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted.

The milepost 7 on State Route 544 near Everson, Washington is currently closed. The asphalt road is crumbling and dangerous to drive on. WSDOT has been notified, and detours are now being planned.

BL pic.twitter.com/5Yb9UYzbDc

— Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) June 28, 2021

Roads are often subject to damage during extreme heat because of the process known as “thermal expansion.” Thermal expansion occurs when moisture seeps into a roadway at a crack or joint, weakening the pavement and causing the road to buckle and warp from high temperatures, according to AccuWeather.

States across the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, are experiencing a rare and intense heat wave that is causing record-breaking high temperatures. The heat began this past Friday and could persist until next week, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning that cities such as Portland and Seattle will see record highs in the coming days.

By Saturday, Portland had already broken its all-time heat record, reaching 108 degrees Fahrenheit, and experts predicted that number could rise this week.

In Seattle, temperatures are expected to reach an unprecedented high of 108 degrees on Monday, CBS News reported. The city has reached 100 degrees only three times before in its history, with its highest recorded temperature at 103.

Meanwhile, Canada is forecast to register its highest temperature of all. This is a brief summary.