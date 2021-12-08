During a foot chase over a traffic violation, a cop was injured and a suspect was killed when both were hit by a car.

When they were both struck by a car in the street in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday night, a cop was hurt and a suspect was killed, authorities said.

According to a news release from Des Moines police, the officer saw the suspect driving a van in reverse down a downtown street before pulling into a parking lot. The officer, who has not been identified, pulled over to investigate the vehicle, but the suspect allegedly gave a bogus name and attempted to flee on foot.

According to the Des Moines Register, the police pursued the suspect, and the two engaged in a “physical battle” in the southbound lanes of a street while the officer attempted to apprehend him. According to the announcement, the two moved into the northbound lanes of the street and were struck by a vehicle.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the suspect did not make it out alive. On Tuesday, the cop was still in the hospital. He is likely to recover, according to police, who did not disclose detailed details on his condition or the degree of his injuries.

According to the Register, the deceased suspect is a 31-year-old Des Moines man. According to KCCI, he had a “felony-level, narcotics-related, active arrest warrant, and a barred driver’s license” when he was arrested.

According to KCCI, Des Moines police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Parizek stated that the suspect’s confrontation with the officer should not have ended the way it did.

“The ramifications of the warrant’s purpose pale in comparison to what occurred. Right now, no one should be dead “According to Parizek. “This is one of the best examples of what might go tragically wrong if you resist arrest that we’ve seen locally. This should have concluded with everyone returning home.” According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle that hit them was a 28-year-old woman from Ames, Idaho. The incident could not have been avoided, according to authorities, and no charges are expected to be made against the driver.

The cop radioed for assistance just before 8 p.m. Monday, claiming he was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect. According to police, roughly a minute following that call, This is a condensed version of the information.