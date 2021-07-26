During a Democrat rally, a car waving a large Trump flag drives onto the Minnesota State Capitol.

During a rally organized by a Democratic state lawmaker, video from the Minnesota State Capitol shows a car driving onto the south mall of the grounds while a person waves a giant Trump 2024 flag out the driver’s seat window.

Multiple people can be seen climbing up to the car after it was parked in front of the Capitol building in St. Paul on Monday morning. The motorist allegedly fled the scene, drove over the Capitol grass before being apprehended by authorities.

At the time of the event, State Representative John Thompson, a Democrat, was conducting a press conference with his supporters.

Thompson said he had no plans to resign at the event, despite bipartisan calls for him to quit over earlier claims of domestic abuse.

Tammy Jo, a Trump fan, drove onto the State Capitol Mall, interrupting John Thompson’s press conference.

After the resurfacing of several police reports showing Thompson had been accused of choking and hitting a girlfriend on multiple occasions, top Minnesota Democrats, including Governor Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, called for Thompson’s resignation in a series of statements over the weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.