During a custody battle, a Utah man allegedly paid two hitmen Bitcoin to kill two people.

On Friday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced charges against Christopher Pence, 41, of Cedar City, Utah. Pence “was indicted last week for using the Internet to solicit and pay for the killings of two individuals in Rensselaer County,” according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office. On September 2, the FBI obtained information regarding Pence’s alleged acts from a confidential source, according to a criminal complaint filed against him. The FBI received “communications purportedly retrieved from a Darknet website accessible via The Onion Router (TOR) network depicting a user of the website paying approximately $16,000 worth of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in exchange for the killing of two individuals who reside in Hoosick Falls, New York,” according to the criminal complaint. Pence’s alleged communication with the hitmen happened between July 16 and August 9, according to the federal complaint. Pence allegedly sent the website’s administrator “names, addresses, and images of the intended victims,” as well as instructions on how the purported murders should take place.

“Specifically, the user recommended that the homicide should be staged as an accident or botched robbery, and that, if possible, no harm should be done to any of the three children understood to be in the care of the intended victims,” according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI learned throughout their investigation that the Bitcoin wallet used to upload cryptocurrency to the DarkWeb site reportedly belonged to Pence since his date of birth and social security number were linked to the account, according to the criminal complaint. The IP address used to deposit the Bitcoin allegedly belongs to Pence, according to the FBI.

The FBI discovered that images allegedly submitted by Pence matched their descriptions while conversing with the intended victims, who were not identified in the criminal complaint.

The conversations with the targeted victims also revealed a purpose for Pence, according to the accusation. Pence's family formally adopted five of the intended victim's children, according to the complaint, "and that there.