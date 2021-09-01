During a COVID outbreak, a woman was forced to wait more than two days in the ER of a hospital.

Due to the outbreak of the extremely contagious Delta strain of COVID, a family in Tennessee claims that a relative had to wait more than 50 hours for treatment at a hospital, amid reports of excessive wait times in medical facilities across the United States.

The woman, 66, went to an emergency room in Memphis, Tennessee, about 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, but was apparently not allowed to a room for treatment until Monday afternoon, after waiting more than 50 hours.

The woman was admitted to the hospital after developing an infection in her leg, and her sister, Liza Lofton, told CBS affiliate WREG that she was in the waiting room from Saturday lunchtime to Monday afternoon, being looked after by family members on alternate shifts.

Lofton verified that staff members examined her sister during this time, but just to check her vitals, conduct CAT scans, and perform blood work before wrapping her legs because they were leaking. They had a lot of fluid flowing out of them.”

The 66-year-old was finally admitted to a hospital room more than 50 hours after arriving, and her family has made the ordeal public so that others who need to go to the emergency room are aware of the delays.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, the head of the Shelby County Health Department, confirmed the lengthy wait times in Tennessee hospitals in August, saying that the county, which includes Memphis, had received multiple such reports.

“Our emergency department directors are telling folks, ‘Listen, emergency department wait times are 36 to 48 hours.’ I’ve heard that it can take up to 60 hours. According to WREG, Taylor noted at a task force briefing on August 19 that “it’s practically three days just to be seen.”

She continued, “I’m experiencing it firsthand.” “It’s unfortunate, so my advice is to take every precaution to preserve your health and avoid having to go to the ER, because if you do, you best be prepared to wait nine times out of ten, which is not the case right now. This is a condensed version of the information.