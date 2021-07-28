During a committee hearing, a 1/6 Riot Officer receives a slur-laced, abusive voicemail.

On the first day of the committee, on January 6, an unpleasant and threatening message was placed on a police officer’s cell phone while he was giving his broadcast evidence.

During an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday evening, Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who defended the United States Capitol from rioters, revealed the message.

Officer Fanone requested that the 57-second voicemail be broadcast in its entirety, and Lemon said that he did not want the language to be censored.

A male voice can be heard in the clip repeating homophobic obscenities, racist insults, and false assertions that Donald Trump has won the 2020 presidential election.

“Do you want an Emmy or an Academy Award? In an apparent reference to Fanone’s testimony, the caller said, “What are you trying to achieve here?” “You’re a complete jerk.”

“Too bad they didn’t beat the shit out of you more,” the caller said again.

“That was sh** on the goddamn Capitol, I wish they had killed all you scumbags because you people are scum,” he added.

“They stole the election from Trump, and you know that you scumbag,” the caller added near the end of the clip.

Following the riot, Fanone sustained a traumatic brain injury, a heart attack, a concussion, and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fanone said he was “grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being labelled a traitor to my nation” during his committee hearing.

Only after he told the assailants that he had children did the assault end, he claimed.

When contacted by This website, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. declined to comment.

Warning: This clip contains offensive language and false claims

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone joins @donlemon in the studio tonight after his testimony to the Select Committee investigating January 6th.

Hear the shocking voicemail he received during his testimony – and a warning – the language is graphic. Listen: pic.twitter.com/U9AqFamzzr

— Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) July 28, 2021

Asked for his response to the message, Fanone said his immediate reaction to listening to it was: “This is what happens to people who tell the truth in Trump’s America.”

Asked if such things bothered him, he replied: “Unfortunately I’ve come to expect this type of response.

“It’s not the first time that people. This is a brief summary.