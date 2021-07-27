During a briefing, protesters yelled at Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Protesters disrupted a press conference given by a small group of congressional Republicans outside the US Department of Justice on Tuesday, and the speakers were escorted away.

When the press briefing abruptly ended, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was addressing the hecklers, at least one of whom was overheard blowing a whistle while others carried signs and yelled.

“To the person who is blowing the whistle: We are not deterred,” Greene stated before being dragged away from the demonstrators with her other briefing attendees.

“For everybody who is here today acting as an activist and hollering, here is the statement that I want everyone to know: We will not back down. We’re not going to stop asking questions. We’re on the lookout for the truth. And we believe the truth can be discovered by reaching out to the appropriate people and asking the right questions,” Greene said.

Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Paul Gosar of Arizona also attended the briefing. The four Republicans met to ask Attorney General Merrick Garland questions about “the status of January 6 inmates and associated investigations.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Representatives Greene and Gaetz’s offices have been contacted, and this post will be updated if they respond.