During a botched raid, Chicago cops are accused of pointing a gun at two children and their grandfather.

During an erroneous raid, Chicago cops are accused of pointing firearms at a Black family, including two small children and their grandfather.

The federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims that on the evening of August 7, 2019, police officers knocked down the door to the family’s home to search it without a warrant. Officers are also accused of attempting to conceal the fact that the raid was based on no evidence.

Reshyla Winters, 4, and her 9-year-old sister Sevayla Winters were in bed when cops entered the house, according to the lawsuit. One officer entered the girls’ room with a flashlight and a shotgun levelled at them.

According to a news release announcing the case, the girls were so terrified that they screamed and wet their beds, and the raid caused them “permanent trauma… in the form of nightmares, bed-wetting, difficulties sleeping, decreased appetite, sobbing fits, and dread and distrust of police.”

While one cop pointed a shotgun at the girls, another officer knelt on Steven Winters’ back and pointed a gun at him. While the girls’ grandfather was lying in bed, a third cop entered his room and leveled a gun at him.

The complaint is the latest to accuse the city’s police force of raiding people of color’s homes without authority. It comes months after a Black woman sued after police stormed her apartment and forced her to stand naked and shackled as they searched it. Officers handcuffed the woman while she was naked and searched her throughout the operation. In that situation, the police misread the address.

A request for comment from the police department was not immediately returned.

The officers not only used excessive force, but they also entered the wrong house based on a hazy description of a man with a pistol at a nearby gas station, according to the lawsuit. It claims that film from their body cameras proves they were incorrect, that no gun was ever discovered in the family’s residence, and that no suspects were ever apprehended.

According to the lawsuit, the officers attempted to hide their mistake by stating that they had heard something in their reports.