Due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest, hundreds of flights into Denver have been canceled.

According to airport officials, more than 300 planes into Denver were delayed on Monday, primarily due to visibility concerns. According to the National Weather Service, smoke from several wildfires in the Pacific Northwest traveled over Colorado, causing hazy skies.

Due to haze and smoke, the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a traffic control program Monday morning, according to Alex Renteria, a spokesman for Denver International Airport.

According to Renteria, flights were being spaced out more than usual for greater visibility.

As of 4 p.m. EST, eight planes had been canceled and more than 300 had been delayed, she said. Weather and wind patterns would determine if more aircraft will be delayed later in the day.

“It’s difficult to say,” Renteria added, noting that the traffic control program had ended by 4 p.m. “They should be entering and exiting in a very regular pattern.”

According to FlightAware, 117 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed, 84 SkyWest Airlines flights were delayed, and 47 United Airlines flights were delayed.

Other airlines that were affected were Frontier, Air Canada, Delta, JetBlue, Jazz Aviation, CommutAir, American Airlines, and Allegiant Air.

According to Renteria, the delayed flights came from all around the country.

According to FlightAware, eight planes from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport had been delayed, the most of any airport.

Before going to the airport, Renteria advised customers to check their flight status with their carrier.

The FAA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The number of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest is increasing. The Bootleg Fire, located north of Klamath Falls, Oregon, is still the country’s largest active fire, consuming 475 square miles, an area greater than Los Angeles. 67 dwellings and 100 additional structures were destroyed in the fire.

Approximately 2,000 people have been displaced as a result of the Bootleg Fire and other fires, which are being fought by almost 1,700 firefighters.

The air quality in Oregon has deteriorated as a result of the recent wildfires. According to a report by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, the number of annual days with poor air quality has increased.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington declared an emergency drought declaration on July 14, citing severe dryness in many sections of the state.

In a statement, he said, “Wildfires are burning in Central & Eastern WA.” This is a condensed version of the information.