Due to the Vaccine Mandate, Chicago may face a police shortage in the event of an emergency.

Due to a debate over the city’s vaccine mandates, Chicago could face a shortfall of police officers in an emergency, prompting a search for information on how many suburban agencies could be called in to help.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a statewide law enforcement alliance cautioned suburban police leaders on Monday that the Chicago Police Department would need help in the case of an emergency if large numbers of officers are taken off the job.

The assistance would be provided in the event of an emergency, such as a plane crash or tornado, rather than to answer routine calls or patrol streets, according to Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) executive director James Page.

At this time, Page said, ILEAS is merely gathering information on how many officers in the region could be able to assist and how long it would take to deploy them.

ILEAS has been contacted for more information.

Some sheriffs have already stated that their deputies will not be sent to the city.

Sheriff Ron Hain of Kane County said he would not send any officers to Chicago unless they were under “direct duress,” since he does not support the city’s officials’ “slanted agenda.”

He believes the “division between the community and the police is simply strengthened by present Chicago politics,” according to a statement he shared on Facebook.

Hain further stated that under the prosecutorial jurisdiction of the Cook County state’s attorney, his deputies would not be subjected to using force in the city.

He continued, “The Chicago Police Department has a dedicated force of professional individuals who deserve all of the nation’s support.” “Allowing Chicago Police to be police, supporting their human resources, and operating treatment and vocational support programs headed by persons in uniform is the simple solution. This is how, like we’ve done in Kane, Chicago can reduce crime and strengthen neighborhood relationships.” Hain is vaccinated, according to the Tribune, but he does not want to require his 300-plus employees to get the vaccination.

Dwight Baird, Sheriff of Kendall County This is a condensed version of the information.