Due to the shootings, the state of Illinois increased patrols on the highway the same day.

On the same day that state police enhanced patrols on Chicago-area highways owing to an upsurge in gunshot events, an Illinois State Trooper was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The trooper was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway around 43rd street, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson who talked to WBBM-TV in Chicago. The trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to WBBM-TV.

Officials did not disclose the trooper’s condition, according to WBBM-TV.

The Illinois State Police have been contacted for comment by this website.

The incident occurred on the same day that the Illinois State Police planned to beef up patrols on Chicago roadways.

In a statement, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced that “preventive patrol presence” will be expanded by 157 percent starting Friday.

According to WMAQ-TV in Chicago, “patrol of Chicago-area expressways has been a unique mission of this agency for more than 30 years, and in that time, we have not ever seen the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.