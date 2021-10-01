Due to the presence of a carcinogen, Coppertone is recalling five sunscreen products.

Coppertone, a well-known sunscreen maker, issued a voluntary recall for five of its products on Thursday owing to the presence of benzene, a known carcinogen.

According to the voluntary recall announcement on the FDA website, “specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between the dates of January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021 to the consumer level” are being recalled after the company discovered the presence of benzene in the lots.

The recall notification stated, “Benzene is designated as a human carcinogen.” “Benzene exposure can occur through inhalation, oral ingestion, or skin contact, and it may increase the risk of cancers such as leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other life-threatening blood disorders, depending on the quantity and extent of exposure.”

Even if exposed to the goods on a daily basis, the quantities of benzene identified in the recalled lots are not likely to create any “adverse health consequences,” according to Coppertone.

“We are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products out of an excess of caution,” the recall notification stated.

To yet, Coppertone has not received any reports of harmful health effects linked to the recalled items, according to the business.

The five recalled goods were all aerosol sunscreen spray cans that had previously been distributed to a variety of merchants across the United States.

If you have previously purchased one of the recalled products, you can seek a refund on the SunscreenRecall2021.com website.

According to the recall notification, “consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have had any concerns that may be related to using these aerosol sunscreen spray products.”

Consumers who have “adverse reactions or quality problems” with the products should report them to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, according to the agency.

