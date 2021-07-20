Due to the Delta Variant, four states are seeing significant increases in COVID cases.

As the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the country, four states are reporting a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, new cases in Alaska, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas have all increased significantly in the last two weeks.

New cases in Alaska have grown fourfold in the last two weeks, while new cases in Florida have increased fivefold.

The 14-day average in Alaska grew to 186 new COVID-19 cases per day on Monday, while the average in Florida increased to 11,362 new COVID-19 cases per day.

On July 5, Alaska had an average of 46 new cases per day, while Florida had an average of 2,240 new cases per day.

While the increase in virus distribution in Mississippi and Arkansas has been less dramatic, both states have seen a considerable increase in virus dissemination.

The 14-day average in Mississippi has nearly tripled, from 242 new daily cases on July 5 to 715 this week.

The 14-day average in Arkansas has increased from around 603 new daily cases on July 5 to 1,094 new daily cases this weekend. However, in recent days, the state appears to have seen a minor reduction. Arkansas’ two-week average of new daily cases dipped to 973 on Monday.

Officials from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) acknowledged to This website that the delta variation is believed to be contributing to the state’s rise in cases.

According to a report released by ADH last week, the delta variation is responsible for 31.4 percent of coronavirus cases in Arkansas. The delta variation, which has been linked to more severe illness, accounts for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variation now accounts for 83 percent of all sequenced coronavirus cases in the United States.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Walensky said, “This is a tremendous increase from 50 percent the week of July 3.”

Vaccine hesitation could possibly be to blame for the current increase in coronavirus cases across the four states.

Vaccination rates in Alaska, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas are all below 57 percent, with Mississippi and Arkansas among the top ten states with the lowest vaccination rates.

Mississippi has the lowest immunization rate in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.