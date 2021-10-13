Due to supply chain issues, the White House can’t guarantee that holiday packages will arrive on time.

Because of ongoing global supply chain challenges, the White House says it cannot guarantee goods will reach in time for the Christmas.

During Wednesday’s briefing, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe questioned press secretary Jen Psaki if the government can promise Americans that their orders will be delivered on time.

“We are not the United States Postal Service, UPS, or FedEx.” Psaki said, “We can’t guarantee.” “What we can do is use every tool available to the federal government to eliminate delays and ensure that system bottlenecks are addressed.” Psaki went on to say that the administration is pressing for ports to stay open longer hours and for businesses to take extra steps to reduce delays.

Psaki told reporters at the conference that Walmart, UPS, FedEx, Samsung, Home Depot, and Target are implementing more off-peak and overnight hours to enhance output. The government has also reached an agreement with the Port of Los Angeles to operate 24 hours a day, making it the second California port to do so.

About 40% of container traffic entering the United States passes via these two ports.

According to the White House, these agreements will “strengthen the resiliency” of supply chains by moving items faster.

As economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the issue has intensified. The global health crisis has resulted in a global labor shortage, making it difficult to produce and transport commodities from factories to consumers.

According to the Labor Department, consumer prices rose in September as food and energy prices surged. Consumer price increases brought inflation up 5.4 percent from a year ago, the largest percentage change since 2008.

President Joe Biden met with senior officials, stakeholders, and labor groups on Wednesday to examine global supply chain issues.

Following the meeting, Biden gave a speech in which he expressed his optimism that the agreements reached with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will pave the way for the creation of a countrywide, 24-hour freight transportation system.

The president stated, “Today’s announcement has the potential to change the game.”

If firms do not take their own actions to help ease supply chain problems, Biden has promised federal assistance.

