Due to supply chain issues, Dollar Tree defends raising prices to $1.25.

Dollar Tree has decided to add a quarter to the price of most items due to rising freight and operations costs.

The price hike was “not a reaction to short-term or transient market factors,” according to the bargain chain. However, numbers released earlier this month indicated that annual inflation in the United States reached 6.2 percent, the highest level in three decades.

“Freight and supply chain disruptions continue to be the company’s largest challenge in the near future,” the company stated in releasing its Q3 results for 2021 and announcing the price hike.

Dollar Tree said it tested the increased rates in over 100 of its stores and found “wide consumer acceptability,” with 91 percent of customers saying they would still shop there despite the price increase.

The higher rates will be implemented in a further 2,000 stores in December, and across all of the company’s locations by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The price increase will allow the company to “grow its offers, introduce additional items and sizes,” according to the statement.

It will also allow Dollar Tree to reintroduce products “that were previously withdrawn owing to the limits of the $1 price point,” according to the announcement. Dollar Tree has over 16,000 locations in the United States and Canada.

The corporation had a strong third quarter of 2021, with revenues up 3.9 percent year over year from $6.18 billion to $6.42 billion.

The higher prices on most products would allow it to “return to its historical gross margin range by reducing historically-high merchandise cost increases,” according to the company. Greater freight and distribution expenses, as well as higher operations expenditures, such as pay hikes, were among them.

The higher prices, according to Dollar Tree president and CEO Michael Witynski, will provide the company “more freedom to manage the overall business, especially in a volatile, inflationary market.”

Dollar Tree stock increased by 5% following the company’s announcement on Tuesday.

Other retail behemoths, such as Walmart, have been hurt by supply chain concerns and increasing labor costs, though sales growth has mostly offset this.

Dollar stores, on the other hand, have been hit particularly hard by a drop in sales and lower earnings. This is a condensed version of the information.