Due to Southwest flight cancellations, the bride’s family was unable to attend her wedding.

Due to cancellations attributed to “poor planning” by Southwest Airlines, one bride had no family members present at her wedding last weekend.

Southwest has canceled about 2,400 flights since Saturday, according to The Washington Newsday. More than 1,100 flights were canceled on Sunday alone, accounting for almost 30% of the airline’s schedule. Passengers were reporting difficulties with the airline as recently as Tuesday morning, following a weekend of widespread cancellations.

Kimberli Romano and her now-husband Kyle were planning to marry on Sunday, and family members from Chicago were expected to attend.

“They canceled my flight out there three hours before I had to leave to go to the airport,” the bride’s sister, Renee, told CBS Chicago.

Renee, her sister Lisa, and their parents were unable to make the trip to Las Vegas. They were able to rebook their parents on a flight out of Milwaukee at one point, only for that flight to be canceled as well.

Kimberli told CBS Chicago, “It’s the most important day of my life so far, and I didn’t have a single family member present at my wedding.”

According to the station, the Romanos are unsure if they will fly Southwest again.

There was conjecture that the cancellations were linked to internal protests against Southwest’s recent implementation of vaccine regulations, which the airline rejected.

According to The Washington Newsday, as a federal contractor, the airline argued it had “no practical choice” but to comply with President Biden’s September decree.

“We’ve built a reputation on safe, reliable, courteous air travel delivered with iconic Southwest Hospitality, and we’re sorry to anyone whose experience over the past several days did not reflect that,” Southwest said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

The airline needs to tell the public what went wrong, according to David Slotnick, senior aviation business correspondent at The Points Guy.

"Southwest, in particular, ought to broadly release a statement detailing exactly what happened, in relative detail, and steps it is taking to assure this does not happen again," Slotnick said in an email to The Washington Newsday. "Like how airlines continuously notifying passengers about their COVID safety, airlines should have consistent communications reminding passengers of what they do to avoid disruptions and how they'll help if something does happen."