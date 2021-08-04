Due to reality show filming, Caitlyn Jenner will miss the California GOP gubernatorial debate.

According to the Associated Press, Caitlyn Jenner will miss the California GOP gubernatorial debate to film a reality TV show in Australia.

Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio presenter, will be unable to attend due to a fundraiser in Bakersfield. His spokeswoman said he wants to debate Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, and even cautioned him in a tweet that a GOP “circular firing squad” would only benefit the governor.

In order to win, the Republican candidates will have the option of teaming up against Governor Newsom or making digs at each other. Many voters will get their first glimpse of a partially Republican field hoping to unseat Newsom in the recall election.

Tim Rosales, a consultant for candidate Kevin Kiley, agreed, saying that the four candidates on stage must keep “firing at Newsom.”

“This is his first genuine, huge opportunity to introduce himself to voters across the state,” Rosales said of Kiley, a Sacramento-area assemblyman. “He’ll be discussing the distinction between himself and Gov. Newsom.”

With mail-in ballots expected to arrive in about two weeks, the stakes are high. As coronavirus cases rise and mask restrictions reappear over parts of the state, polls suggest the race is tightening, with Newsom’s once-comfortable lead eroding.

The debate takes place at a time when Republicans are already seeing symptoms of infighting, which could lower turnout and divert attention away from the aim of deposing Newsom. Candidate John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the 2018 governor’s race, has accused GOP insiders of attempting to sway an endorsement to former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The recall, which might force Newsom to resign in the middle of his first term, arose from widespread dissatisfaction with the pandemic’s abrupt stay-at-home orders, job losses from company closures, and long-running school closures, all of which affected millions of people’s lives.

Former congressman Doug Ose, who represented a district in the Sacramento area, will join Kiley, Cox, and Faulconer.

Newsom did not react to an invitation, according to library authorities.

