Due to “overwhelming threats of violence,” a drag queen show at the Children’s Museum has been canceled.

A planned drag queen story hour program at a children’s museum in Lincoln, Nebraska was canceled on Monday due to a “overwhelming number of threats of violence.”

The event was planned weeks in advance and was to be a private event after the museum closed on Saturday, according to an Instagram post from the museum, indicating that it was unrelated to the museum’s programming.

“Over the past few days, the Lincoln Children’s Museum and OutNebraska, the event sponsor, have both received an overwhelming number of threats of violence against our organizations, several of which have gone as far as death threats,” the post stated.

OutNebraska, a local LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, was one of the event’s organizers and reportedly received numerous threats.

