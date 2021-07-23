Due to his uncanny resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio, an Ohio man has gone viral.

After a video of the lookalike was viewed more than 20 million times, a man who has an eerie likeness to Leonardo DiCaprio was dubbed the actor’s “doppelganger.”

James Reynolds started a new job recently, and his coworkers immediately noticed a resemblance between him and the Titanic star. Workers dubbed Reynolds “Leo,” according to a colleague who goes by the moniker Cody The Prodigy.

“On his first day of work, we were fooling about, and I told him, hey, you kind of look like Leonardo DiCraprio,” Cody explained. And he replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard it a couple of times in my life.” So it simply became a running jest; at work, we call him Leo, not James; we literally refer to him as Leo.”

On TikTok, Cody posted a video of Reynolds, 24, dancing to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On. The video, which you can watch here, was released on Saturday with the remark “This guy looks like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Many people agree with Cody, and thousands have left comments on the video—and the resemblance—expressing their thoughts.

“The grin and mannerisms really bring it home,” TamRachelle thought.

Kenchan wrote, “I don’t know why, but I agree.”

“They look like they may be brothers!” said GalHeeHee.

“Omg that profile is exact,” Klaw beauty opined.

“Should recreate the entire Titanic film with this guy acting,” Merlo advised.

“Jack did survive, huh?” Lex joked.

“Leo’s doppelganger,” Ashley Dixon said.

“You are literally young Leo,” Cass said.

“I swear you guys could pass for long-lost brothers,” Matiah Lebron mused.

“Start conducting re-enactments from his movies!!!” Alexa Greenlief urged. Please!”

Reynolds addressed his sudden celebrity on his own TikTok page, writing, “Everyone is raving about how much I look like Leonardo DiCaprio, which is amazing because I think he’s a terrific actor.” And I frigging adore Titanic; it made me cry like a baby. I actually sobbed at the end.”

