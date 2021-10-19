Due to his history as a slaveowner, the New York City Council is considering removing Thomas Jefferson’s statue.

On Monday, municipal authorities agreed to have a statue of Thomas Jefferson removed from New York City Hall by the New York Public Design Commission.

The removal was reportedly prompted by concerns made by some Black and Latino Council members regarding Jefferson’s ownership of slaves, according to The New York Times. The debate has gained traction in the last year as the country has considered other monuments with similar messages.

“We’re not attempting to be revisionist. We’re not at war with history “During a public forum, Inez Barron stated. “What we’re saying is that we want to make sure the entire narrative is told—that there are no half-truths and that we’re not lying.” Assemblyman Charles Barron remarked, “We started this war 20 years ago.” “And the only reason they’re coming up with it now is because people are focusing on the system’s deeper systemic issues and demanding dramatic systemic change.” “[The statue] was, and still is, one of the most visible people in the entire room—everyone unavoidably sees the monument upon entering the chambers, no matter where they’re sitting or standing,” said Adrienne Adams, councilwoman and co-chair of the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus. “We hold some unalienable rights dear thanks to Thomas Jefferson, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” “Yet, as a lawmaker, and perhaps more crucially as an African American woman, I can’t help but think about the other side of his legacy that isn’t spoken nearly enough,” she added. “Thomas Jefferson was a slave owner, owning over 600 people.” “We must confront and comprehend the entire picture, which includes Thomas Jefferson’s legacy,” Adams said.

The statue by Pierre-Jean David D’Angers has been in City Hall since 1834, and it has moved throughout the building before settling in the main chamber, where it has been since 1915.

The replacement location of the statue is yet to be determined. Either transfer the monument to a less prominent spot in City Hall or donate it to the New-York Historical Society were the two possibilities being considered. The goal is to make a decision on the statue’s final location by the end of 2021, but that may not be possible. This is a condensed version of the information.