Due to high theft, a San Francisco retailer has been forced to change its hours, making it the fourth chain to do so.

On October 24, the Safeway grocery store in San Francisco’s Castro area decided to switch from a 24-hour operation to a 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule. The decision was made in response to the ongoing problem of shoplifting, particularly late at night, when the business will be closed.

Shoppers who relied on a grocery store being open during off-hours were upset by the move, which was marked by signage at the door.

“I feel like it’s definitely an annoyance,” Castro resident Chris Rankins told CBS San Francisco. “Not everyone can make it to the grocery between those hours, so it’s a little aggravating, especially for me personally.” “I prefer to shop afterwards.” Safeway contacted San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman immediately to discuss the ongoing issue of theft in the region, according to Mandelman. In response to the situation, a number of other prominent retailers have implemented similar modifications.

“I think they’ve been facing an increase in property crime and theft from their businesses, just like a lot of retailers,” Mandelman said. “According to what they say, the last six months have been “off the charts” in terms of how horrible things have been. It’s depressing, distressing, and aggravating.” He’s also planning a meeting with Safeway executives, the San Francisco Police Department, and the district attorney to come up with a better solution.

Mandelman remarked, “It’s an equitable issue.” “That Safeway and other Safeways across the city serve a lot of low-income people, retirees, and people with disabilities.” According to ABC 7, according to the California Retailers’ Association, three major cities in the state, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, are among the top ten worst in the country for organized retail crime. Several big San Francisco restaurants have been forced to change hours or completely close certain stores as a result of the issue in 2021.

Due to an increase in retail crime, Target decided to cut back on hours at some shops in San Francisco this year. According to the company, this is the only city where they have a presence.