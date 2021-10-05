Due to false-positive results, COVID at-home tests are being recalled.

“In recent weeks, we noticed an increased risk that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific batches may yield an inaccurate positive result,” Ellume, the test’s maker, said in a statement. Following a thorough analysis, we were able to pinpoint the source of the false positives and determine that they are limited to specific lots.”

Ellume has cooperated with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue a voluntary recall and remove the implicated at-home test kits from the market, according to the business. The recalled tests were distributed between April 2021 and August 2021, according to the announcement.

The company’s statement added, “Importantly, the reliability of negative results is unaffected by this issue and are not included in this recall.”

Ellume did not specify the number of tests that are affected by the recall, however a complete list of recalled lot numbers may be seen here.

“At Ellume, we understand that trust is central to fulfilling our purpose as a company, and we recognize that this incident may have shaken the confidence of some of those who trusted Ellume to help them manage their health and reclaim a bit of control of their lives during this pandemic,” said Ellume CEO and Founder Sean Parsons in a statement.

“I extend my deepest apologiesâ€”and the apologies of our entire companyâ€”to those individuals for any stress or difficulty they may have encountered as a result of a false positive result,” Parsons stated.

Ellume has “implemented additional safeguards and is continuing to work on correcting the issue that led to this recall,” according to a statement issued to This website.

Some of the recalled tests were also given to the US Department of Defense, which was “to be further distributed to community health programs as part of the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness Plan,” according to the statement.

Customers who purchased an Ellume at-home COVID-19 test kit that is part of the recall should visit EllumeCovidTest.com/return and fill out the form.

