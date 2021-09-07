Due to COVID, Idaho hospitals have moved to a crisis protocol due to a shortage of beds and staff.

According to the Associated Press, hospitals in northern Idaho have implemented “crisis standards of treatment” as the number of COVID-19 patients has outpaced their capacity. On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare signed the bill into law, and on Tuesday, the department issued a public statement announcing it.

The statement warned that residents of the state might not be able to get the same level of medical care they would get in a hospital, citing “a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.”

The designation of “crisis standards of care” allows hospitals to allocate resources, such as critical care unit beds, to patients who have the best chance of surviving. According to the Associated Press, the decision comes despite rising infection rates in the state in recent weeks, as well as one of the lowest immunization rates in the country.

Ten hospitals and healthcare systems in the Idaho panhandle and north-central Idaho were included in the designation. The mission of the agency, according to the agency, is to provide care to as many patients as possible while also saving as many lives as feasible.

Other patients will be treated, but they may be assigned to hospital classrooms or conference rooms rather than regular hospital rooms, or they may be denied access to life-saving medical equipment.

If necessary, other states are poised to take similar steps. Last week, Hawaii Governor David Ige discreetly signed an order exempting hospitals and health-care personnel from liability if they are forced to curtail care.

Idaho’s health-care providers have been anticipating this scene with dread. If the present pace of infections continues, medical experts estimate that Idaho could have as many as 30,000 new coronavirus cases per week by mid-September.

“Crisis care standards are a last resort.” In a statement, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “It means we have spent our resources to the point where our healthcare systems are unable to provide the treatment and care we expect.”

“This is a decision I was fervently trying to avoid,” he added. We have the best tools to turn things around. This is a condensed version of the information.