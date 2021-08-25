Due to COVID complications, a teacher who was advised against vaccination due to leukemia treatment died.

After catching COVID-19, a leukemia-stricken elementary school teacher in Winter Haven, Florida, died earlier this week.

Kelly Peterson, a fifth-grade teacher at Lake Shipp Elementary School in the Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) district, died Monday of COVID-19 complications, according to her sister, who spoke to WTVT in Tampa.

Because of her underlying health issues, Peterson was discouraged from getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to her sister.

“Because her leukemia was so advanced, they were worried that having the vaccine would put too much stress on her body,” her sister explained. “She had expressed her worry that if she contracted COVID, it would kill her on numerous occasions. And, regrettably, that is exactly what occurred.”

The PCPS system has around 150 schools, including Lake Shipp Elementary. According to the district’s website, PCPS is Florida’s seventh-largest school district, with over 106,000 students enrolled.

Peterson’s sister informed WTVT that when she returned to the classroom for in-person instruction, she wore masks to protect herself from the illness. Although PCPS does not have a mask mandate, the district superintendent stated earlier this month in a letter to the district community that school administrators “strongly encourage” students to wear masks.

After learning of Peterson’s passing, the school paid homage to him on Facebook, calling him a “valued part of our Lake Shipp family.”

“She has impacted the lives of hundreds of youngsters and has left an indelible effect on us all,” according to the post. “That wonderful smile and humor she always had will be sorely missed by her Lake Shipp family. Please remember to keep her family, friends, and our Lake Shipp family in your prayers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cancer as one of the underlying medical disorders that can make patients “severely unwell” if they get COVID-19.

The CDC states on its website that “treatments for many types of cancer can reduce your body’s ability to fight disease.” “At this moment, existing data suggest that having a cancer history may raise your risk.”

The CDC warns that while “most people” with underlying health issues can be protected from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, this is not the case for everyone. This is a condensed version of the information.