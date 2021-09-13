Due to bed shortages, a video of an asthma patient being treated in a hospital parking lot has gone viral.

Over two million people have watched a viral video of a California lady claiming to have been treated in a hospital parking lot due to bed shortages.

On September 9, Sophia Santana uploaded a video to TikTok that appeared to show her using a nebulizer to treat her asthma. What’s interesting is where she’s getting treatment, which appears to be an ambulance bay in a hospital parking lot.

She wrote, “The hospital has no beds.” “I’m standing in the middle of a parking lot.”

Santana can be heard giggling at herself while using the nebulizer in the viral video, which has been seen over two million times. According to the patient’s comments, she experienced a severe asthma episode that left her unable to speak, “very anxious and out of it,” and unable to move.

In a follow-up video, she claimed, “I showed up to the hospital and had to go in alone because no one could get in, and I was gasping for air in the waiting area for several hours and having a panic attack.”

She explained, “The doctor comes out and they put me in a wheelchair and drive me out to the ambulance bay.” “She said, ‘You’re on camera, so flap your arms if you need something.'” Random medical workers would come out and ask, “What are you doing?” before returning inside. I believe she forgot about me because my breathing treatment was completed and I was forced to sit outside for an hour.”

Sophia Santana has been approached for comment by this publication.

#assmarâTM original sound – Sophia Santana @philosophia art#stitch with @philosophia art a very interesting day

COVID cases have lately increased in California as a result of the Delta variation. In California hospitals, 9,045 cases were reported on September 12 and 6,875 cases were reported on September 11. When compared to July 1, this is a significant increase. There are just 1,071 positive hospital patients in this area.

Despite the state’s high immunization rates, the state had 1,562 open ICU beds as of September 11, and studies in recent weeks have indicated that several California hospitals are running out of beds.

Gavin Newsom made the announcement. This is a condensed version of the information.