Due to anti-mask parents, school board meetings around the country have been forced to end early.

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, school districts around the country are being compelled to contemplate mask mandates as the new school year begins. Meetings were suddenly delayed this week in two school districts because audience members refused to wear masks.

Due to a 40-minute delay, the crowd at a Brandywine School District board meeting in Delaware became agitated on Monday. Prior to the meeting, Delaware Governor John Carney declared that pupils in kindergarten and older, regardless of vaccination status, will be compelled to wear a mask.

According to the News Journal, when school board president John Skrobot III and Superintendent Lincoln Hohler arrived at the meeting, they informed the audience that the meeting would be delayed due to the lack of facial coverings.

Skrobot explained the delay by saying, “We were attempting to acquire some extra information on the regulation that came out.” “Too many folks tonight refused to comply.”

The conference was held in a school building that required face coverings, and according to The News Journal, roughly half of the attendees did not wear masks.

Skrobot told The News Journal, “I would have loved to give everyone their three minutes during the public comment session to convey their opinions on the topic, but this is not a local decision.” “We accept the governor’s decision, and we want to comply with it in order to establish a safe environment for the public to attend.”

The audience exploded in laughter and applause. Some cheered, while others booed, and there were a few squabbles.

One woman was quoted as stating, “We are free human beings with rights that you cannot take away from us.”

The Brandywine Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday evening.

Another school board meeting, this one in Louisiana, became equally tense. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education convened a meeting on Wednesday, but it swiftly devolved when a crowd of anti-maskers began protesting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 mask rule in schools, according to the Daily Advertiser.

When the conference began, individuals without masks were instructed to don one or go to another room, but only a few in the crowd did so. This is a condensed version of the information.