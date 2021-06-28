Due to an increase in migration, these four states are sending law enforcement to the Mexican border.

At least four states have lately offered to send their own law enforcement agents to assist at the border, amid a surge in migration at the US-Mexico border.

Florida became the third state to join the effort on Friday, stating that 50 police officers would be sent to Texas. “America’s border security problem affects every state and every American,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a statement.

In response to the uptick in migration, Republican leaders in Idaho, Iowa, and Nebraska have announced they will send officers to assist border officials. According to figures from US Customs and Border Protection, there were 180,034 border crossings in May, the most in two decades.

Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska announced that the state will send roughly 25 troopers to Texas to help the Texas Department of Public Safety for up to 16 days.

Iowa will sent 25 to 30 cops to Texas for a two-week deployment. In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said they were sending help because “the spike in drugs, people trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said earlier this month that the state will help Texas and Arizona enforce their border with Mexico, but he didn’t say how many officers would be assigned to the operation.

“The state of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the US-Mexico border, and we will do everything we can to protect the American people — Idahoans — from the harmful repercussions of the Biden-Harris administration’s inaction,” Little said in a statement.

On June 10, Arizona and Texas wrote a joint letter to all 48 other governors, requesting that they deploy additional law enforcement officers and resources to help enforce their southern borders.

Both states have already sent soldiers of their National Guards to help, but more assistance is needed to deal with the rise in migration and “the concomitant threats to private property and the safety of our inhabitants,” according to the governors.

“Given the astonishing amount of breaches already occurring in Texas and Arizona, any state that can spare staff is needed,” the letter stated.

According to the Post Courier, South Carolina has dispatched 300 troops to the southern border. Gov. Henry McMaster originally sent. This is a brief summary.