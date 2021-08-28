Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Tennessee school district will close for the whole week.

On Friday, the Wilson County School District in middle Tennessee announced that it will close next week and reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

The closure was announced because of a “continued high spike in recent positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines,” according to the district.

The notice also stated that no remote learning will take place during the week the school will be closed, “therefore there will be no teaching and learning requirements during this time.”

“This will give the district a total of ten days to help halt the present trend of positive cases and quarantines,” says the statement. Our buildings and buses will be thoroughly cleaned during this time,” the district stated in the release. “While it is not our intention to impose this closure, we believe it is necessary in light of current attendance statistics among students, instructors, and staff. During this time, we respectfully request that all of our families, kids, teachers, and staff members use safe health practices. We genuinely care about each and every one of you, and we believe that by taking this time away from our schools, we will be able to halt this awful trend.”

In addition to Wilson County, the Rutherford County School District said earlier this week that three campuses will close next week “due to staffing issues relating to COVID-19.”

According to WSMV-TV in Nashville, Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said that closing the schools next week will allow “a number of staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to operate the classrooms.”

Tennessee has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 instances over the last month, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and they are currently averaging over 4,400 new cases each day. In comparison, the state reported an average of 500 to 1,000 new cases per day in mid-July.

According to CDC data, less than half of Tennessee’s population is properly vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order earlier this month allowing parents to opt their children out of the program. This is a condensed version of the information.