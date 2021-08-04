Due to a trespassing claim, an 81-year-old man is facing eviction from the cabin he has lived in for 27 years.

Over a trespassing claim from the owner of the land where his cabin sits, an 81-year-old man faces eviction from the modest cabin he's lived in for 27 years.

David Lidstone lives in the Merrimack River forests of New Hampshire, with solar panels on his cabin, and is self-sufficient and off the grid by growing his own food, cutting his own firewood, and caring for his cat and hens.

The current landowner is attempting to demolish Lidstone’s cabin after nearly three decades, but Lidstone is not without friends in the court battle. Jodie Gedeon, a kayaker who met Lidstone 20 years ago and befriended him, is assisting by organizing a petition drive and collecting money for property taxes with other Lidstone friends.

She described him as “just a really, really large kind person who chooses to live off the grid.” “It’s basically about humanity, compassion, empathy…not he’s hurting anyone.”

Boaters and kayakers know him as “River Dave,” and he’s been accused of squatting on private property in Canterbury for the past 27 years. Lidstone has been in custody since July 15 on a civil contempt charge as the landowner attempts to demolish the cabin.

“You arrived with your weapons, arrested me, brought me in here, and now you have all of my belongings. At a hearing on Wednesday, he urged the judge, “You keep ’em.” “Sir, I’ll sit here in your uniform till I die.”

Judge Andrew Schulman of Merrimack County Superior Court agreed that Lidstone isn’t harming anyone, but stated the law is plainly on the landowner’s side.

“I have a lot of sympathy for you since you’re doing your own thing in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state,” he remarked. “But there’s a lot of weight on the other side of the balance sheet, not just in terms of what the [landowner]wants to do with the land, but in terms of the weight I feel to uphold the court’s ruling and the rule of law.”

On Monday, Gedeon and several supporters attended a local select board meeting. The town, according to board members, currently has no legal standing in the property issue.

