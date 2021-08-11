Due to a surfside collapse, the city of Florida has been fined $1,500 for failing to conduct safety checks.

Following the catastrophic condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, Miami Beach has decided to levy a $1,500 fine on itself for failing to perform critical safety checks.

After the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South, local governments in Miami-Dade County are pressuring themselves to pay more attention to safety measures such as inspections and maintenance in older structures.

Every 40 years, the county requires that buildings undergo a safety recertification process. When a building reaches the age of 40, the legislation states that the property owner is responsible for employing engineers or architects to conduct inspections and document the structure’s electrical and structural condition. After receiving notice from the city that recertification is needed, you must submit a report within 90 days. After that, recertification is required every ten years.

Until recently, five city-owned structures in Miami Beach were in breach of the rule.

The administration building on Meridian Avenue, the South Shore Community Center, and the now-defunct Byron Carlyle Theater have all been fined $500 this summer, bringing the total amount owed to the city to $1,500.

The penalty for the other two structures in breach of the 40-year recertification requirement, a Fleet Management building on MacArthur Causeway and a parking garage on W. 42nd Street, were waived since permit applications for repairs had previously been filed on their behalf.

“If they haven’t gotten a violation, it’s because the permission extension was granted,” said Melissa Berthier, a municipal spokesperson. “City properties receive the same treatment as private properties.”

According to the city, building owners are granted up to three six-month extensions during Florida’s state-of-emergency decree due to coronavirus. All of the buildings are safe to occupy, according to Berthier, with the exception of the Byron Carlyle Theater, which closed in 2019.

The 42nd Street garage will undergo necessary structural repairs, and a water main will be rerouted near the Meridian Avenue Administration building. The structural repairs at the Fleet Management facility have been completed, according to Berthier, but an engineer must present current certification documentation.

The South Shore Community Center, on the other hand, is slated for demolition in order to make way for a new fire station. It now serves as the home of South Florida Seniors in Action, a non-profit organization.