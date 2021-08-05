Due to a strange glitch, a fake Amazon ad becomes viral.

Many folks were perplexed when they saw an ad on TikTok that looked nothing like any other Amazon ad they’d ever seen.

The internet advertisement was a promotional video with the official @Amazon handle that was displayed on TikTok users’ feeds. However, the movie included an odd montage of Roblox game footage featuring a young kid dancing to Flo Rida and T-“Low,” Pain’s but only the “Apple Bottom pants” part.

Voices can also be heard disparaging one another, focusing on the death of a grandmother and even threatening one another’s partner after he stated she was going to “h3ll.”

These types of films appear from time to time for individuals who spend hours reading through their For You pages, but it felt like an unusual choice for Amazon to dip its toes into this kind of weird internet humour.

Eddy Burback, a popular YouTuber and streamer, captured the commercial after seeing it on the TikTok app and sharing it on Twitter. “Wasn’t this an Amazon ad I saw on TikTok?” “This is 100% true, I just recorded it,” he commented, garnering over 28,000 likes from similarly perplexed individuals.

Wasn’t this an Amazon ad I saw on tik tok?

This is a genuine situation. I just took a picture of it. twitter.com/cST0JoKb33

August 4, 2021 — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback)

Users were invited to “shop our favorite home items” in the advertisement. Other Twitter users demonstrated that visiting the link lead them to an Amazon search for “revealhome1,” which displayed a variety of homeware products.

Many individuals assumed that the products were affiliate links, in which people are paid when a product is purchased through them. Some speculated that the advertisement was a hoax, posted by someone unrelated to Amazon in order to make money.

The advertisement did not come from Amazon, according to This website, and the corporation is working with TikTok to figure out what happened. TikTok later revealed that it was all due to a technical fault.

“This circumstance arose as a result of a technical failure that caused the amazon ad creative to be momentarily replaced with a different video. This problem has been resolved,” a TikTok official informed This website.

However, it’s unclear how the mistake occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.