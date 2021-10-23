Due to a staffing shortage, a burglary victim was told to gather evidence on his own.

Staffing shortages are being blamed after a police station in Texas allegedly advised a burglary victim to gather evidence on his own.

Kirk Andrews, the owner of Petticoat Fair Lingerie in North Austin, has reported repeated burglaries in the last three months, according to a KVUE investigation. Despite this continuous issue, Andrews claims he did not receive much of a response from local police because of the nature of the crime and the department’s existing “manpower” shortage.

The shop owner told KVUE, “I had a person come in the back door, take a rack of apparel, and jump in a getaway car.”

Andrews put a security camera at the shop after the first two instances, and the third break-in was caught on tape.

Andrews recalled, “I saw him strolling around and started observing him.”

Andrews contacted the Austin Police Department again after receiving the video. After originally dialing 911, he was directed to dial 311 and share his information.

Andrews explained, “I had no concept how this system operated, that 311 takes information.” “They pass it on for a callback, so you can actually give a police complaint.” Andrews did not hear from the police for another two weeks after delivering his information. They finally came back to him, but their response was not very helpful.

According to Andrews, the department said that the events amounted to “shoplifting” and that they were unable to assign any police to the investigation due to a lack of personnel.

Petticoat Fair was broken into again a few days after the callback. At around 6 a.m., security footage showed a white sedan approaching the empty business. Someone gets out of the car, shoots through the shop windows, and steals some clothes.

“Nobody would be coming out and said it was due to COVID regulations,” Andrews was told after calling the cops again. This explanation, according to Andrews, “didn’t make any sense.”

He was instructed to dial 311. During this call, he was instructed to put on a pair of gloves and look for bullet casings or. This is a condensed version of the information.