Due to a rare condition, a dog that is always smiling is looking for a home.

Jasper, a Chihuahua mix, is a resident of Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter. While the eight-pound puppy appears to be pleased, his cheery demeanor is due to his face muscles being pushed back continually.

Unfortunately, it causes Jasper to twitch all the time. In addition, he has kidney difficulties. Front Street Animal Shelter posted a video on their Facebook page on Tuesday, highlighting his case and that of other animals in their care.

“We are adamant about giving him a happy life, but the examinations and therapy will be too expensive. We’re raising donations to assist Jasper and the many other animals in need of medical attention… We’re also hoping to find a home for this sweet youngster. He gets along well with other animals and adores everyone.”

“That is why we are raising money for beautiful Jasper and the many other animals that are in need of help… Are you able to assist? When he feels well, he’ll need a home, so watch the movie to learn how to adopt him when that time comes!”

They also included a GoFundMe link on the video, which has over 16,000 views.

Haley Waugh, the public information coordinator at Front Street Animal Shelter, gushed about Jasper’s charm to local news site CBS Sacramento.

“I believe that everyone who sees him smiles right away. When you see him, the first thing you notice is that he has a huge fat smile on his face,” she explained.

