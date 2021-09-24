Due to a new law, Texas Planned Parenthood clinics are no longer performing legal abortions.

Following the passage of the state’s strict new anti-abortion law, also known as Senate Bill 8, certain Planned Parenthood reproductive health centers in Texas have stopped offering legal abortions (S.B. 8).

Once a fetal heartbeat is found, doctors are prohibited from performing an abortion. That normally happens around six weeks into a pregnancy, when the majority of women aren’t even aware they’re expecting.

According to Slate, Planned Parenthood South Texas, a regional branch of the national Planned Parenthood organization, has halted legal abortions in three of its clinics in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

Planned Parenthood South Texas President and CEO Jeffrey Hons told the outlet that the decision to discontinue providing abortion services at his facilities was made before the law took effect on September 1. He called the decision to join the case against S.B. 8 a “strategic, forward-looking option” to fight for their patients’ rights.

Private persons can sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion under S.B. 8. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private individual who successfully sues the person who is being sued is entitled to at least $10,000 in compensation from the person who is being sued.

According to Hons, the new state law empowers any anti-abortion activist to launch frivolous lawsuits accusing a clinic or doctor of criminal behavior, even if the clinics or doctors only perform abortions before a heartbeat is found. These lawsuits can cost clinics tens of thousands of dollars to defend, and they may be forced to close permanently.

A shutdown would harm not only women seeking abortions, but also the tens of thousands of other people who rely on Planned Parenthood facilities for non-abortion reproductive healthcare, such as cancer screenings, STI testing, and contraception.

According to The Washington Post, abortion services accounted for only 12% of Planned Parenthood’s reproductive health services in 2013.

Hons told Slate, “We realize we’re a risk-averse organization.” “We had no way of knowing what right-wing actors would do if this bill went into effect,” says the author.

Hons’ clinics will begin providing abortion services if a court throws down the statute or alters the provision that allows anybody to launch a lawsuit.

