Due to a lack of hospital beds, a Texas baby with COVID was airlifted 150 miles.

Because no pediatric hospitals in Houston could accept an 11-month-old baby with COVID-19, she had to be airlifted more than 150 miles to a hospital in Temple, Texas.

The infant girl was flown by air ambulance because there were no beds available in her hometown of Houston, according to video provided by Harris Health Systems to local TV station KTRK.

Patricia Darnauer, administrator at Houston’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, said she needed to be intubated right away because she was suffering seizures. “We checked all five major pediatric hospital groups, and none of them had beds available.”

Many hospitals are having to cope with the inflow of new coronavirus patents of all ages, according to officials across the United States. The Delta variety is causing more youngsters to be treated for severe COVID symptoms, according to officials.

“The emergency departments at the big children’s hospitals here in Houston, the largest medical center in the world, are incredibly crowded,” Dr. Christina Propst, a pediatrician in Houston, told KTRK.

“They, like hospitals and intensive care units, are filling up, if not completely.”

According to Propst and other medical experts, the scarcity of pediatric beds in Houston may not be primarily due to an increase in COVID cases.

Other variables include an increase in the number of children admitted to the hospital with injuries such as fractured bones, which generally occurs during the summer vacation. Back-to-school health checkups become more common as the summer draws to a close. In addition, a surge in respiratory syncytial virus infections among youngsters has been documented in Houston.

Medical experts are afraid, however, that once children return to school, the increase in COVID cases will grow, particularly if they do not wear masks.

“We often see a large rise of strep and other forms of infection two weeks following school. “We’re bracing ourselves; it’s not a matter of if, but when,” Darnauer added.

“If students are not disguising in schools, that will be a serious problem,” Propst warned.

In Mississippi, officials stated hospitals are battling with the COVID outbreak to the point where only six intensive care beds were available across the state on Wednesday.

