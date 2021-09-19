Due to a lack of bus drivers, the school is forced to use a party bus with stripper poles.

After a national school bus driver shortage left no other options, a high school in Boston, Massachusetts was forced to hire a party bus equipped with stripper poles to carry kids on a field trip.

On September 17, English teacher Jim Mayers sent an image on his Twitter account depicting the party bus with visible stripper poles and LED lighting, which received over 92,000 likes. Students’ heads may be seen riding the bus in the backdrop of the photo.

“My school has hired a party bus with stripper poles to carry us for a field trip due to a national school bus driver shortage. “This is not a drill,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is a true story,” says the narrator. The entire day, though, was a tremendous experience for all of the children; they didn’t seem to mind the bus, and a lot of amazing planning by a lot of great individuals made for a fantastic day,” he added.

According to Mayers, the field trip’s planned bus charter fell through halfway through the week, forcing them to scramble for a last-minute replacement. “You make it happen when you promise hundreds of youngsters a fun day with their advisories,” he wrote.

The kids’ responses to the stripper poles were the greatest part for Mayers, who said, “I’ve never seen one before,” after being told they were real.

”Neither do I,” he replied.

Finally, I’m back from the best field trip I’ve ever been on. My personal favorite portion is:

“Mr. Mayers?” one youngster inquired. “Does that look like a real stripper pole?”

I said, “Yes.”

He said, “Huh.” “This is the first time I’ve seen one.”

“Neither do I.”

Although the hilarity shines through, the necessity for a party bus illustrates the extent to which the bus driver shortage is affecting schools across the United States. According to a recent survey, half of student transportation coordinators said their school bus driver shortages were “serious” or “dire.”

"It's a hilarious story, but there is a real bus shortage, and it highlights serious faults in our educational system. This is not meant to be a criticism of anyone.