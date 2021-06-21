Due to a “display error,” a crypto billionaire claims that the value of his account is still increasing.

In the space of a few days, a guy who put $20 of his own money into a little-known cryptocurrency has watched his investment rocket to $167 trillion in value.

Chris Williamson, a student from Manchester, Georgia, didn’t expect to become a trillionaire overnight after investing $20 in the cryptocurrency Rocket Bunny. That looked to be the case, at least for the time being.

The nursing student had been dabbling in cybercurrencies for almost eight months before investing on June 15. Its worth had risen to well than $1.4 trillion as of June 16. It was worth $167 trillion when This website spoke with Williamson on Monday.

Rocket Bunny isn’t supported directly by Coinbase, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency trading program, but it may be purchased through the Uniswap platform and then converted to another cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which can then be converted to actual currency and withdrawn on Coinbase.

Coinbase has confirmed. Williamson’s trillions on this website did not reflect the actual quantity of cryptocurrencies he owned. The firm said his “billionaire status” was due to a “display error,” and that its California staff was working to fix the problem.

Williamson, on the other hand, claims Coinbase has given him the “cold shoulder” and claims it has been a painful process watching his balance rise to 16 figures while being unable to withdraw any of his funds.

Williamson has been barred from withdrawing his assets, according to a Coinbase spokeswoman, since the quantity was not the correct amount.

“To be honest, having to look at something like that every day is really irritating and gut-wrenching. “All I could think about when I first saw it was all the good I could try to do in the world with a portion of it,” Williamson told This website.

“It’s difficult to look at, but I’m doing my best to have a sense of humor and keep my head up. This has been a difficult circumstance, but the media attention has brought into my life some very humble, kind people who have offered me words of support, and I am grateful beyond measure for that.”

Williamson says that the staff at Rocket Bunny have been speaking with him daily for the last. This is a condensed version of the information.