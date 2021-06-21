Due of virtual learning inconsistencies, a father asks the school if his son can repeat a grade.

According to WAVY, Brad Dills said his son Tommy, 12, did virtual learning at Camden County Intermediate School for the full school year and “struggled” with it despite setting him up with a spot to work online. Tommy barely made it through the sixth grade, and Dills is anxious about his son’s readiness for the seventh.

Camden County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell told This website that “virtual learning alone is not a reason to retain a student.” “Starting in October, we were in school in some capacity, and every kid got the opportunity for in-person instruction and learning.”

According to WAVY, even though in-person learning returned to the school district, Tommy did not return since Dills’ stepdaughter had an autoimmune issue.

“What 12-year-old has the self-control and self-discipline to sit through a tedious Zoom meeting?” Dills remarked.

“I’m not suggesting he was treated unfairly, or that he didn’t get the chance. He messed up, and he deserves to redo sixth grade,” he continued. “Not as a punishment, but because he failed to learn what he needed to know.”

In North Carolina, “school principals have the final say on promotion and retention,” according to Ferrell.

That means Bonita Robinson, the principal of Camden County Intermediate School, will have to decide whether Tommy will be held back.

Robinson was contacted by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

“It is rare that a parent requests their child be retained,” Ferrell said. “It is more common that a parent requests that their child not be retained.”

He detailed that when evaluating grade retention or promotion for a student, principals consider at a minimum grades, state assessments, local assessments, social and emotional factors and, input from parents and teachers.

Social and emotional factors involve a student’s age and whether or not the student has been held back previously.

“To my knowledge, we only have one student whose parent is requesting their child be retained this school year,” Ferrell said.

He declined to discuss the specifics of Tommy’s situation since he is only able to talk. This is a brief summary.