Due of the short shelf life of lethal drugs, Arizona has requested that execution hearings be expedited.

Clarence Dixon’s attorneys have objected to the state’s plea to speed up his execution since the lethal injection substance to be used has a shorter shelf life than previously claimed.

Earlier in 2021, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich petitioned the state Supreme Court to set up a briefing schedule before issuing execution warrants for Dixon and another convicted killer, Frank Atwood, so that drug testing and disclosure requirements could be met.

The schedule was set by the high court in May, giving Dixon 10 days to answer to the state’s request for an execution warrant and predicting a September 14 conference.

The schedule was created based on the state’s contention that the pentobarbital would expire 90 days after it was compounded into an injectable solution.

However, the state admitted in recent court documents that the drug only keeps its potency for 45 days after it is compounded, which must happen soon after the state issues an execution order.

The shorter shelf-life reduces the amount of time it takes for the state to file an execution warrant, compound the drug, test it, and carry out the execution. As a result, Brnovich’s administration has petitioned the court to expedite Dixon’s and Atwood’s execution dates so that they can be executed in the time allotted.

Dixon’s counsel argued in a response to the state’s application for an execution warrant on Tuesday that this would allow him only four days to respond to the state’s motion.

They said, “The answer to the State’s unpreparedness is not to violate Mr. Dixon’s rights by suspending the operation of this Court’s rules, or to jeopardize the Court’s ability to deliberate.”

“Because the State was hasty in its earlier request for a briefing schedule and has yet to complete testing to accurately assess the shelf-life of its execution drugs, the Court should vacate the State’s Warrant Motion briefing schedule, or leave it alone.”

They also argued that the state should file a new petition for a briefing schedule “when it is ready to pursue Mr. Dixon’s execution in a manner compatible with his state and federal rights.”

