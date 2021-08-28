Drunken Man Attempts to ‘Make Out’ with Comedian During Her Stand-Up Set, as captured on video.

Jenny Zigrino released a TikTok video of an inebriated man approaching her during her stand-up set. She couldn’t tell if he was attempting to harm her or make out with her.

On-screen text reads, “That time I almost got attacked at a gig…” in the video of the incident, which has been viewed over 1.9 million times on TikTok as of August 27. It depicts Zigrino performing onstage in a confined space.

As a male audience member stands up and steadily moves towards her, she yells over a microphone, “Sit back down, right now!” She says, “Don’t approach any closer.”

“Yeah bro, chill,” adds another audience member. “Bro!” shouts a woman.

“Seriously, go away,” Zigrino says. “Seriously, dude, get out of here.” At that point, a slew of other comedians rush to the stage to eject the man. She says, “Get the f*ck out of here.”

In a subsequent video, Zigrino explained that the man was “extremely inebriated” when he entered the nightclub and handed her a bottle of wine. She addressed him, “What the f*ck is your deal?” after he was “generally disruptive” during her act.

“Then he approached me, not as if he was going to harm me, but as if he was going to forcefully make out with me?” she joked. “At least you got a bottle of wine,” a man told her after the show, calling the incident “crazy.”

In a second follow-up video, she stated, “And I was like, ‘I almost got attacked!'” She stated the comments on her video of the first incident were “a very wild journey… of garbage individuals… and some really decent people” in a follow-up.

Many male commenters viewed her being beaten up onstage as “sweet vengeance” for her lack of need for males, she noted in a follow-up.

She murmured, “Those guys are insecure pr*cks.”

"Have you ever looked at my videos?" she continued. When was the last time I claimed I didn't want a man?… Men are my favorite. I'm looking for males…. It's just that I'm looking for men who aren't.