Drugs are an absolute necessity for nearly half of festival goers, who spend $786 on average.

As the festivals prepare to resume after a year-long break due to the pandemic, a new study has unearthed some key details about the next season.

TickPick, a ticket vendor, conducted a survey of 1,000 festival goers, as well as search volume data, to see how people feel about weekend-long music events this time around, including where they received their money for their ticket and which festival is poised to be the most frisky.

After a year away, it’s unsurprising that people are more prepared than ever to let go of their cares for a weekend of music and enjoyment, with 85 percent of those who had previously attended a festival expecting to attend again the following year.

Taking a page from the grandmother who was videotaped rapping along to Kodak Black at this year’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami, 38 percent said they plan on partying “harder than before,” while 50 percent said they plan on partying “about the same.”

“It’s not unexpected that fans are ready to let free and enjoy live music again after a difficult year and a half for music fans and artists,” said Paul Jones, TickPick’s VP of Business Development.

“Whether fans are visiting a festival for the first time or are finally able to attend after a year of cancellations/postponements, our data indicates that attendees will have a very active festival season. It’s critical that we adhere to the festival’s rules and safety procedures so that we can continue to enjoy live music together.”

Festivals Following COVID

Attendees may intend to continue their partying habits, but they appear to want some things to look a little different this year. Some 55 percent of those polled stated they won’t date anybody who isn’t immunized. Only women indicated they wouldn’t, with 69 percent saying they wouldn’t, while men didn’t mind as much, with 46 percent saying they wouldn’t.

Over a quarter of festival attendees are nearly certain to be unlucky, with 77 percent of the study participants reporting being fully vaccinated.

Despite the fact that states are continuing to repeal mask laws, 46% of respondents stated they will wear a mask at all times at festivals. This is a condensed version of the information.