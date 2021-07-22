Drowning of a 14-year-old at a theme park prompts an investigation into possible violations.

Local police have launched an investigation into “possible regulation violations” after a 14-year-old drowned at an Ohio amusement park.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that they had received multiple complaints regarding the Land of Illusion Adventure Park, where Mykiara Jones, 14, drowned on Tuesday.

“There have been a slew of complaints alleging that the Aqua Adventures Park has broken different rules. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office claimed in a press release that the park “does not have licensed lifeguards, life vest rules are not enforced, and no rescue equipment is readily available, among other things.”

In a statement, Sheriff Richard K. Jones stated that the investigation into the probable infractions may extend beyond his agency, and that he intends to seek assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Attorney General’s office.

“The amount of complaints has been startling in the aftermath of this tragedy, and I believe it is critical to acquire all pertinent details to ensure everything is done in accordance with regulations and safety guidelines,” Sheriff Jones said in a statement.

The news comes just two days after the teen drowned at a theme park in Ohio.

On Tuesday, about 5:00 p.m. local time, a drowning happened, and authorities were dispatched to the site around 5:10 p.m.

When cops and emergency medical workers arrived at the amusement park, they discovered numerous staff members attempting to locate the 14-year-body old’s in the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mykiara Jones disappeared underwater around 5:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office, but she was not discovered until 5:30 p.m. by an amusement park lifeguard.

“[Mykiara] Jones was removed from the water right away, and Madison Township EMS started treating her. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office claimed that a care flight responded on scene and carried her to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to local TV station WDTN, she was on a “jumping device” and went into the sea without a life vest.

“No parent should have to go through this tragedy. These are the calls that first responders dread and struggle to handle. Sheriff Jones issued a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Land of Illusion made a statement shortly after the occurrence. This is a condensed version of the information.