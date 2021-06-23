Drought in California may force the temporary shutdown of a major state power plant.

If Lake Oroville in California decreases below 640 feet, officials may be forced to shut down a major state power facility for the first time. According to the Associated Press, the reservoir could exceed the milestone as early as late August, putting further strain on California’s power system amid the season’s hottest heat.

In addition to irrigating nearly 25% of crops in the United States each year, Lake Oroville plays an important role in Northern California tourism and endangered salmon protection. A severe state drought is draining the water supply at a faster rate than usual, prompting officials to predict record-low lake levels.

The approximately 1,500 reservoirs in California have fallen 50% lower than projected for this time of year, according to Jay Lund, co-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California-Davis. The absence of water has left trees along the Lake Oroville banks charred, while some houseboats rested atop cinderblocks over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Low water in Butte County, California, brings up another emotion: terror. In 2018, the county was hit by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, with 85 people killed. Another 16 individuals died in a blaze last year.

Lisa Larson, 63, was meant to enjoy a wonderful view of the lake when walking along the Bidwell Canyon route last week. She instead saw wilted grass and trees.

She stated, “It makes me feel like our earth is literally drying up.” “It makes me nervous because the drier it gets, the more fires we’ll have.”

Droughts are a part of life in California, where a Mediterranean-style climate means the summers are always dry and the winters are not always wet. The state’s reservoirs act as a savings account, storing water in the wet years to help the state survive during the dry ones.

Last year was the third driest on record in terms of precipitation. Temperatures hit triple digits in much of California over the Memorial Day weekend, earlier than expected. State officials were surprised earlier this year when about 500,000 acre feet (61,674 hectare meters) of water they were expecting to flow into reservoirs never showed up. One acre-foot is.